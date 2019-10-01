We are stuck in a hot and dry weather pattern but changes are coming!
Another day of record setting heat. Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values near 100 degrees. Intense heat will stay with us through Thursday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
