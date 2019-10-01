We are stuck in a hot and dry weather pattern but changes are coming!

Another day of record setting heat. Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values near 100 degrees. Intense heat will stay with us through Thursday. 

Fall-like weather settles in for the end of the week. By Friday, count on highs in the lower 80s. 
 
Pleasant temps linger through the 80s this weekend. Still above the normal but we'll take any relief we can get!

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

