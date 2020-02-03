Near record warmth's the main story today. Rain returns soon though.
Clouds will increase this afternoon, but not before temperatures climb into the low 70s. The record high in Nashville today is 75 degrees.
Tonight, clouds will thicken. Rain showers will develop this evening. Steadier rain will take over after midnight and continue into early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with occasional showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Another round of steady/heavier rain moves in Tuesday night, as a cold front approaches. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Additional rain and storms are expected Wednesday, especially southeast of Nashville. Wednesday's temperatures will be very variable -- coldest northwest and mildest southeast.
Weather improves gradually on Thursday, although it'll be chilly. A light shower or two will be possible as the weekend begins too. Sunshine and slightly milder air returns on Sunday.
