This afternoon we'll have record or near record warmth. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, showers will return as temperatures hold in the low 60s.
On Wednesday and Thursday, expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. The most widespread and heavy rain will fall over northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Wednesday will be breezy. Thursday will turn windy. Highs each day will be around 70 or in the low 70s.
On Thursday night, rain and a few thunderstorms will move through. A few storms could become strong enough to produce a damaging wind gust or two.
By Friday morning, the rain will have pushed away. Temperatures will only be in the 30s then, but it'll feel colder with the wind.
Saturday will be cool, but pleasant. Sunday will turn milder, but rain will return. Off and on rain will linger through Monday into Tuesday.
