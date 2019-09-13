Another day of near record heat, but a weak front will bring a few showers and a slight break in the heat over the weekend.

Tonight partly cloudy with the smallest chance of a passing shower.

Heat will back off slightly this weekend with highs near 90 expected both Saturday and Sunday.  Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, with the weak front passing through. Sunday should be dry. 

As for rain, the chance each day over the next week will never exceed 20%, so coverage of heat induced showers and storms will remain very isolated. Temperatures will climb back into the low-to-mid 90s next week.

 

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

