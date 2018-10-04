Hot and humid is has been the theme all week and that theme continues today.
We've already touched near 90° in many spots so far this afternoon.
As we push beyond sunset temps will continue to cool down to the low 80's by 10PM and down to near 70° overnight.
Rain chances continue to remain on the low side of things for Friday and for the weekend. Outside of a few very isolated showers - it'll be a mainly dry weekend with plenty of heat.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will remain near 90° and pretty close to record highs.
Next week rain chances will be on the rise.
By mid-week tropical moisture will surge into the area from the south setting us up for a fairly rainy few days. Best chance for rain, right now, looks to be Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
