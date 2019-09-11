Very hot and humid weather will continue for the rest of this week. After a high in the upper 90s today, temperatures will gradually fall back through the 80s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms over eastern Middle Tennessee this evening will gradually dissipate, ending completely by 11pm.
Thursday will be at least as hot as Wednesday, with highs again in the upper 90s and the heat index over 100. It'll be partly cloudy and dry for most. Similar weather's expected Friday.
This weekend, the heat will ease some. Saturday may bring a passing shower or thunderstorm. Sunday should be dry. Highs will be more tolerable -- in the low 90s.
Low 90s will persist into Monday. A few more clouds and isolated-scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday, limiting temperatures then to the 80s.
