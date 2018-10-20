Sunshine has returned to Middle Tennessee along with crystal clear skies!
Temperatures will quickly plunge after sunset tonight.
By Midnight, most of the area will already be in the low 40's.
Much of the Mid State will wake up to the low 30's Sunday morning.
Right now, there is a Frost Advisory in place for all counties north of I-40.
There's also a Freeze Warning for several counties east of I-65 and north of I-40 tonight.
Light northerly winds will make it "feel" like the upper 20's and low 30's.
If you have sensitive plants outside, you'll want to cover them or bring them inside tonight.
Overall, Sunday looks great once we get past the cold start. Highs will top out in the upper 50's and low 60's with plenty of sunshine to help keep us warm.
We'll see a slightly colder start Monday with lows back to the upper 20's and low 30's. Frost Advisories will likely be needed again Monday morning.
We'll gradually warm up as the week goes along. Highs during the afternoons will range from the low to upper 60's with overnight lows in the 40's.
Right now, it doesn't look like we'll see much rain next week either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.