Today and tomorrow will be much warmer under a partly cloudy sky. There's a small shot at a shower or thundershower for Wednesday but most stay dry. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Our weather pattern turns active by Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become severe with hail and wind as the primary concerns. Rain will linger into Friday and Saturday. Turning cooler with temps in the 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Humid. Hi: 85 Wind: S 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Wind: S 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.