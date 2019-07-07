Scattered showers and storms will be common again this afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain but those that do may see gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
Summertime heat is in place with more 90's today.
The first half of this week is looking much drier compared to previous days.
Only isolated showers are in the forecast but most stay dry.
Less rain during summer means hotter temperatures meaning we'll climb into the mid to low 90's the next few days.
Thursday and Friday look like the rainiest days this week as a weak front slips in from the north. As a result the hot mid-90's will let up a bit.
You're going to start seeing more talk of some tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico this week. A lot will change but if something spins up, it could send some additional rain our way the start the week of the 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.