Another cold front moves in Friday. It will still be warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but temps will drop quickly as the rain moves through.
Widespread rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms move in with the front, starting from the west and pushing east. Expect rain to reach Nashville later in the evening.
Saturday the rain chance continues, mainly in the early morning. Expect a big drop in temperatures with highs only reaching the low 60s.
Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the 40s, even the 30s in some rural areas. It will warm up to the 70s under a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.
Monday gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Rain returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and drop to the mid 60s Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.