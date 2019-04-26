Great spring weekend ahead with mostly dry days and mild, near average temperatures.Tonight's lows will be chilly, falling into the 40s.
Saturday will be pleasant. Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s again. There is a slim chance for a shower or two later in the evening, but if we even see any light rain, it will all clear out overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be sunnier with highs in the 70s once again.
The heat returns Monday. Highs for the start of the work week will be in the 80s with our next rain chances coming back into the forecast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some thunderstorms will be possible.
