Fantastic day across Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures are a touch above average with quality sunshine outside.
Tonight will be chilly with temperatures cooling down to freezing by Monday morning.
Monday remains sunny with increasing clouds during the day.
Overnight, a quick wave of rain will race through the area but should clear out by Tuesday mid-morning.
Outside of that, much of the week looks dry until Friday.
A much bigger system will work in by Friday bringing widespread rain to the area through Saturday night.
Early indications suggest a range of 2-5 inches of rain could fall in that time frame. So, we may have some flood issues to deal with next weekend.
