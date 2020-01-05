Fantastic day across Middle Tennessee. 

 
Temperatures are a touch above average with quality sunshine outside. 
 
Tonight will be chilly with temperatures cooling down to freezing by Monday morning. 
Monday remains sunny with increasing clouds during the day. 
Overnight, a quick wave of rain will race through the area but should clear out by Tuesday mid-morning. 
 
Outside of that, much of the week looks dry until Friday. 
A much bigger system will work in by Friday bringing widespread rain to the area through Saturday night. 
Early indications suggest a range of 2-5 inches of rain could fall in that time frame. So, we may have some flood issues to deal with next weekend. 
 
 
 
 
 

