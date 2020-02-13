Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this morning. Several flood advisories and warnings in effect, watch flooded roads during the morning commute. Rain moves out. It'll be breezy and colder today. High will be in the mid 40s.
Clouds break tonight, lows in the 20s! When you factor in the wind it'll feel more like the single digits.
Quiet but cold for Friday with highs in the middle 30s.
Warming this weekend with highs in the 50s. There's a minimal rain risk for Sunday.
More rain in the forecast for early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.