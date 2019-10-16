Morning rain and rumbles clear out by sunrise. The sun will reveal itself this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s and a stiff northwest breeze. Keep a jacket handy.
Tumbling temps tonight, patchy frost possible with lows in the upper 30s.
Pleasant fall weather tomorrow. Sunshine, lighter wind, and highs in the 60s!
The roller coaster ride continues this weekend with warming high temps. We’ll be in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms for Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.