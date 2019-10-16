Morning rain and rumbles clear out by sunrise. The sun will reveal itself this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s and a stiff northwest breeze. Keep a jacket handy.

Tumbling temps tonight, patchy frost possible with lows in the upper 30s.

Pleasant fall weather tomorrow. Sunshine, lighter wind, and highs in the 60s!

The roller coaster ride continues this weekend with warming high temps. We’ll be in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms for Sunday and Monday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.