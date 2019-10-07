The sweet sound of rain! Rain will be with us through a good portion of the morning. Rain totals from this system in some spots could total 3-5". This will lead to some localized flooding. Use extreme caution out on the roads!
Monday's temperatures will feel like autumn for a change, with highs only reaching the upper 60s across the mid-state.
Tuesday back to sunshine with highs closer to average in the mid 70s.
Trending warmer through week's end.
Friday night into Saturday expect a greater chance of rain with highs dropping to the upper 60s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy. 100% chance of mainly morning rain and rumbles. Hi: 67 Wind: NE 8-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Wind: NE 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers or storms.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.