The sweet sound of rain! Rain will be with us through a good portion of the morning. Rain totals from this system in some spots could total 3-5". This will lead to some localized flooding. Use extreme caution out on the roads!

Monday's temperatures will feel like autumn for a change, with highs only reaching the upper 60s across the mid-state.

Tuesday back to sunshine with highs closer to average in the mid 70s. 

Trending warmer through week's end. 

Friday night into Saturday expect a greater chance of rain with highs dropping to the upper 60s.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy. 100% chance of mainly morning rain and rumbles. Hi: 67 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Wind: NE 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky   

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers or storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

