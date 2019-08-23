Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the Midstate through mid-morning. Visibility down to quarter of a mile or less in spots. Take it easy and drive slow in school zones.
More rain and thunderstorms through Friday night. It won't rain the whole time or completely wash out your plans. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.
On and off rain for the weekend. Highs stay in the middle and upper 80s.
Some rain and storms lingering into Monday and Tuesday before drier weather moves in for the middle of the week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.
Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.
Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.
Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.