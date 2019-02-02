It'll be a chilly night tonight with lows working down to the low 40's.
We'll once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60's. Sunday will be dry all day long.
Showers will begin to move back in overnight Sunday into Monday. However, rain chances don't appear too impressive to begin the week. Otherwise, it will be a warm start to the week with more 60's in the forecast.
Rain chances remain in the forecast for the back half of the week as a slow moving front lifts through the area.
By Friday, the associated cold front will move through the area brining us the potential for widespread showers and a few storms.
After the front passes, winter returns to the area with much colder temperatures in the forecast. We'll go from the 60's through the week back down to the 30's/40's heading into next weekend.
