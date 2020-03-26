 

 

Feeling like summer the next couple of days. Storms return late Saturday

Tonight mostly clear, low 64.

Tomorrow partly cloudy and unseasonable warm, high 83.

Saturday increasing clouds, but still warm, high 83. Rain and thunderstorms move in late Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Showers continue into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s. 

Tranquil weather will linger into the start of the new week, Monday, partly cloudy, high 66.

Showers swing back in this direction for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs near 60.

 
 
 
 

