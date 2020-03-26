Feeling like summer the next couple of days. Storms return late Saturday
Tonight mostly clear, low 64.
Tomorrow partly cloudy and unseasonable warm, high 83.
Saturday increasing clouds, but still warm, high 83. Rain and thunderstorms move in late Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Showers continue into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.
Tranquil weather will linger into the start of the new week, Monday, partly cloudy, high 66.
Showers swing back in this direction for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.