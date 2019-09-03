As we get back to work and school today we'll expect more of the same weather we've had since the weekend - sunny & a little warm.
Highs today will once again climb into the upper 80's and low 90's.
A little hot for September.
Rain chances remain next to nothing again this afternoon.
In fact, the rest of the week and upcoming weekend looks to be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers Wednesday and again on Sunday.
A weak front will swing through Wednesday night.
This front will take the edge of the heat for a few days before it returns this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.