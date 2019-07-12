Staying hot and humid for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms possible in the afternoon, especially south of I-40. 

Tropical Storm Barry still on track to make landfall on Saturday. Latest data suggests as a high end tropical storm or a weak hurricane. Regardless, the tremendous amount of rain is going to be a big problem for folks on the Louisiana Coast. If you have family or friends in the area, please make sure to reach out to them.

This will bring an increase in moisture and rain chances through next week for Middle Tennessee. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Wind: S 5

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.