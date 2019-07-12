Staying hot and humid for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms possible in the afternoon, especially south of I-40.
Tropical Storm Barry still on track to make landfall on Saturday. Latest data suggests as a high end tropical storm or a weak hurricane. Regardless, the tremendous amount of rain is going to be a big problem for folks on the Louisiana Coast. If you have family or friends in the area, please make sure to reach out to them.
This will bring an increase in moisture and rain chances through next week for Middle Tennessee.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Wind: S 5
