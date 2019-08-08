No rain but there's going to be patchy fog. Visibility could drop below a quarter of a mile or less in spots. 

The summer heat is a go this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Small rain risk, especially west. 

Better rain chances move in tomorrow. This will keep a lid on our high temps in the 80s. 

Rain chances look minimal this weekend. Highs near 90 degrees.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Clouds and sun. 20% chance of a shower or storm late. Hi: 91 Wind: W 5 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: W 5

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

