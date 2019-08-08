No rain but there's going to be patchy fog. Visibility could drop below a quarter of a mile or less in spots.
The summer heat is a go this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Small rain risk, especially west.
Better rain chances move in tomorrow. This will keep a lid on our high temps in the 80s.
Rain chances look minimal this weekend. Highs near 90 degrees.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and sun. 20% chance of a shower or storm late. Hi: 91 Wind: W 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: W 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.