Patchy fog can be seen across the Midstate this morning. Keep an eye on it on your morning commute. It's sticky in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We'll watch for an additional round of hit/miss showers and storms this afternoon, this is mostly for our eastern and southernmost counties. Most will stay dry. Highs in the 80s.
The rest of the week looks relatively quiet. Afternoon temps near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.
This weekend features sunshine and hot temps again. An isolated shower or storm possible but most stay dry.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower/thundershower. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: Light N
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
