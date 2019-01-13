It'll remain cloudy today with lingering rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-upper 40s before colder air begins to return late this afternoon and tonight. Overnight and early on Monday, a few snow flurries will be possible especially east of Nashville. Lows Monday will be around freezing. Highs will only be in the 30s in most areas, with partial clearing developing from the west late in the day.
Tuesday will start off very cold, in the 20s. Then, sunshine will return allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly milder. A few light showers will be possible Thursday, and on Friday as well. Highs to round out the week will be in the 50s and low 60s.
Next weekend will begin windy and wet. Then, bitterly cold Arctic air will overtake the Mid State starting Sunday. It'll get reinforced multiple times over the last week to ten days of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.