We'll see the last of Barry today with showers and storms around. Highs in the upper 80s.
Aside from a few leftover showers and storms for the Plateau tomorrow, the weather looks much calmer here on out. The heat though, gets a big boost.
Count on highs in the 90s Thursday through Sunday. Heat index values pushing into the triple digits. In some cases, could push near 110 degrees.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and some sun. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms, especially east. Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. Dangerous heat index values.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a few showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
