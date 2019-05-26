Today will turn very hot again and remain humid. Late this afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern Kentucky and northernmost Middle Tennessee. We'll have a light southwesterly breeze at times. Nashville's high will be 93 degrees.
Tonight will be mainly clear and uneventful with a low around 70. Memorial Day will turn even hotter. High, 94. The heat continues Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with low 90s expected for highs.
Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will provide some heat relief and break this dry stretch for many. Slightly cooler weather's likely then with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Upper 80s will be widespread on Friday through next weekend under a partly cloudy sky.
