On and off rain with a few thunderstorms continues for the weekend. The heat and humidity stick around too.
Lingering showers and a few isolated thunderstorms tonight. They will dissipate in intensity and coverage. For the rest of the night partly cloudy and very warm and humid, lows in the lower 70s.
More of the same summery pattern for the rest of the weekend. Scattered storms will redevelop on Saturday. A good chance for storms will linger into Sunday. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the low 70s.
Drier (less rainy) weather will take over in the Mid State for much of next week. Humidity will drop early next week, but for many of you the change will be so subtle it won't be noticed. Lows will remain around 70 with highs in the low 90s.
