Intense heat will stay with us through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100.

We won't know what to do by the end of the week. It'll be sharply cooler from where we've been with highs in the lower 80s. 

Warm weather will be with us through the weekend. There's a chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This sets the stage for TRUE fall weather next week. BRING IT ON.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: W 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Lo: 61 Wind: NW 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky   

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.