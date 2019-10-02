Intense heat will stay with us through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100.
We won't know what to do by the end of the week. It'll be sharply cooler from where we've been with highs in the lower 80s.
Warm weather will be with us through the weekend. There's a chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This sets the stage for TRUE fall weather next week. BRING IT ON.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: W 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Lo: 61 Wind: NW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.
Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.