Very hot and humid weather will continue on this Monday. After patchy fog burns off by 9am, temperatures will sky rocket this afternoon to record setting levels -- in the mid-upper 90s. Nashville's high temperature record for today is 93 degrees, set in 1953. We're forecasting a high of 97 this afternoon. Only very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon on and near the Cumberland Plateau.
Tonight will be uneventful with spotty fog forming. Tomorrow will be just like today, minus a degree or so. Wednesday will follow suit, with a high in Nashville then of 95.
Early Thursday, a weak cold front will settle through causing a wind shift. Rain chance with this front will be only 20%. Highs Thursday will be around 90. Friday will be noticeably cooler with a low in the 50s and a high of 83. Saturday will start cool, but warm into the mid-upper 80s. A few showers are likely Sunday with a low in the low 60s and a high in the mid 80s.
