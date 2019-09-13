Hot and humid weather's in the forecast for many days to come.
Friday will be a carbon copy of yesterday, with only a slim chance for an isolated shower or thundershower Highs will be in the low-mid 90s.
Heat will back off slightly this weekend with low 90s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, as a weak front settles through.
Next week, don't expect much change, although with each passing day the temperature will come down a smidge. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be back to around 90.
As for rain, the chance each day over the next week will never exceed 20%, so coverage of heating induced showers and storms will remain very isolated.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: W 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: N 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
