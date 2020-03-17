More rain and thunderstorms this week with rising temperatures.
The rain does take a break tonight, lows in the 40s and 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures soar into the 70s tomorrow, but just as temperatures rise, so do the rain chances. Showers and a few storms are possible in the afternoon, most of that will be concentrated in southwest Kentucky.
Thursday more rain and thunderstorms possible with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible. Highs again Friday in the upper 70s.
Rain chances back off for the weekend. Turning cooler with 50s for highs under a partly cloudy sky.
Rain returns again next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.