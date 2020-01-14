Showers will redevelop overnight as clouds return for all of us. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise some. It'll turn increasingly mild with spotty areas of fog forming. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s.
Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the day Wednesday, with variable cloud cover. It'll turn quite warm in some areas with an expected high temperature in the low 70s.
Dry and cooler weather will take over on Thursday. A few showers will then move back in late Friday. Rain and a couple of thunderstorms will kick off early Saturday. Then, much colder weather will take over Sunday through Tuesday of next week. In fact early next week will be so cold, temperatures will be below average for a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.