Not as warm starting off with temperatures in the 40s. A fresh north breeze picks up today making it feel a touch colder. Highs around 50 degrees.

Much colder by Friday morning. Lows near the freezing mark. Staying cool in the 50s by the end of the day. 

Rain showers move back in Friday night and continue through Saturday. Secure any outdoor items, it's going to be windy and mild. 

As the rain wraps up on Saturday, colder air filters in. 

Sunday will be in the lower 40s for highs with lows in the 20s.

The cold air isn't going anywhere. Monday through Wednesday highs remain in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the teens and 20s! 

 

