Rain returning to Middle Tennessee. Expect rain on and off for most of the week.
Showers overnight, temperatures very mild, low 58.
Rain continues tomorrow morning, an isolated storm or two possible but nothing severe expected. High still very mild, 69.
Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Rain chances increase on Friday and continue into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rainfall amounts should not cause flooding.
