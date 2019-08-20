Another hot and humid day tomorrow but some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day this week.
Tonight rain exits, warm and muggy, low 73.
Wednesday will turn partly cloudy, very hot, and very humid again with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday night.
The rain chance will increase significantly for scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Along and south of I-40, spotty storms will develop this weekend, too. Highs Thursday and beyond will be around 90.
This weekend will be hot in the upper 80s with some spotty showers and thunderstorms.
