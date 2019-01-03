Light rain slowly clearing out of the Mid-state this morning. It’s rather chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Staying cool in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Rain works back in Thursday evening and overnight. It’ll be a soggy finish to the week with milder highs in the lower 50s.
Clouds wipe clear overnight Friday. Sunshine takes control this weekend as the thermometer climbs to the 50s and 60s.
Rain chances are right around the corner with the next wave arriving Monday and Tuesday. Staying rather warm for this time of year in the 50s.
