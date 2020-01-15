Showers around this morning with patchy fog. Make sure the kids have an umbrella today. Storms develop this afternoon, some could be strong especially southeast of Nashville. It's going to be very warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. 

Any showers and thunderstorms end this evening. Temperatures back off into the 40s for lows. 

Dry and cooler for Thursday. Highs in the 50s.

A few showers will then move back in late Friday.  Rain and a couple of thunderstorms will kick off early Saturday.  Then, much colder weather will take over Sunday through Tuesday of next week.  

 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

