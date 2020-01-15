Showers around this morning with patchy fog. Make sure the kids have an umbrella today. Storms develop this afternoon, some could be strong especially southeast of Nashville. It's going to be very warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Any showers and thunderstorms end this evening. Temperatures back off into the 40s for lows.
Dry and cooler for Thursday. Highs in the 50s.
A few showers will then move back in late Friday. Rain and a couple of thunderstorms will kick off early Saturday. Then, much colder weather will take over Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.