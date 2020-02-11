4WARN Weather Alert in effect -- mainly dry weather this afternoon, but rain returns tonight.
A Flash Flood Watch begins at 3pm Wednesday and continues until 6am Thursday.
This afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with spotty fog and drizzle. Rain chance is just 20%. Highs will be in the 40s.
Showers return overnight from the south. Rain will become steady Wednesday morning. Rain showers will diminish for some Wednesday afternoon before heavy rain, a few thunderstorms (a couple potentially strong-severe), and the threat for more flooding develops Wednesday night.
Rain exits early Thursday. Friday will be bitterly cold. The weekend will be pleasant. Then, more rain moves in for the beginning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.