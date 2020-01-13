Occasional showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected this week.

Patchy morning fog. Otherwise, variably cloudy, but milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

By night, a few showers will move in from the south. The best rain chance will be along and south of I-40. Off and on showers will continue Tuesday and Tuesday night, with the focus for rain over southern Middle Tennessee.

Isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop Wednesday and Wednesday night. It'll be even milder with a high around 70.

Cooler weather will take over on Thursday. Rain showers will return Friday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will kick off Saturday with clearing during the afternoon.

Sunday appears cold and dry with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

