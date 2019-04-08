Periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon on into this evening. Late today and early tonight, a strong storm or two could develop containing small hail or brief gusty wind. The greatest threat for a strong storm exists over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Highs today will be in the low 70s.
Showers continue tonight, into early Tuesday. We'll have lows around 60. After early showers, drizzle, and clouds depart tomorrow, the weather will brighten allowing temperatures to rebound well into the 70s.
Tomorrow night will be cool with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Then, gorgeous weather's expected on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with plenty of sunshine.
It'll turn windy Thursday. Thursday night, a line of strong to severe storms will move through again. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday night. Cooler and drier weather takes over for Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, expect rain and thunderstorms.
