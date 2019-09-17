Summer just won't let go with Autumn less than a week away. Another very hot day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen especially if you work outdoors. 

Rain chances will once again be slim to none through Sunday. 
 
The heat looks to  continue into the weekend with highs in the 90s sticking around. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

