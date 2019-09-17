Summer just won't let go with Autumn less than a week away. Another very hot day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen especially if you work outdoors.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
