Highs remain hot in the 90's with 'feels like' numbers in the mid to upper 90's on Sunday.
Along with the heat, showers and storms will beginning popping up early afternoon and continuing past sunset.
Frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are all expected with any given storm Sunday.
Rain chances will drop a bit to begin next week but there will still be a few showers around.
By mid-week, a front will slide in from the north increasing rain chances again.
Temperatures don't look to budge too much across the next week with hot upper 80's and low 90's for days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.