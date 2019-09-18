Summer continues to lurk around for the Midstate.
Skies will remain sunny today and highs will be back in the middle 90s.
The heat won't be as intense for week's end as highs top in the lower 90s.
Relatively quiet for the weekend and still hot.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E/SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.