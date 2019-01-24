Much colder to start. Highs today in the upper 30s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A few flurries possible tonight as arctic air spills south and temperatures by morning will be in the teens. We stay in the freezer with highs near freezing.
Staying chilly for the first half of the weekend in the 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible. By Sunday, highs near 50 degrees.
Quiet to start next week with a brief warm up as temps jump to the 50s. Another cold snap hits Tuesday. This could squeeze out wintry precipitation for Middle Tennessee. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.