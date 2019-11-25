Lots of sun and milder today! Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow, clouds creep back in as the wind cranks up. A few showers will be possible. There's a better chance for rain Tuesday night.
Out the door Wednesday morning, showers will come to an end. It'll be mild and quiet for holiday traveling.
Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look relatively quiet and cool. There's only a small chance for a passing showers.
Saturday will turn windy and warmer. Showers and thunderstorms will pass through the Mid State late that day.
