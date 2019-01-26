Clouds will move out early today to make for a mostly sunny morning and early afternoon. Then, more clouds will arrive late this afternoon. Temperatures will climb from around freezing to the mid-upper 40s.
Tonight through early on Sunday, it'll be mostly cloudy with a passing sprinkle or two possible. Then, Sunday afternoon will brighten. Lows will be in the mid 30s. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 40s again.
Monday will turn breezy with increasing clouds before an Arctic cold front passes through early in the evening. With it will come rain showers, likely turning to snow showers and flurries. A light accumulation of snow is possible anywhere in Middle Tennessee (dusting to as much as 2"). We'll provide more specific information on this through the weekend.
Early Tuesday, snow showers will exit quickly. It'll be bitterly cold all day. Flurries with more bitter cold is expected Wednesday. The Arctic air will get reinforced Thursday. Friday will also be very cold. Highs through that period will generally be in the 20s and low 30s. We'll have lows in the teens and single digits.
