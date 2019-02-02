Today will be partly sunny and even milder than yesterday. We'll have a high temperature in the low 60s. Tonight and tomorrow will also be variably cloudy. A sprinkle or two will be possible on Sunday. Otherwise, it'll be mild with a high in the mid 60s -- perfect for hosting or going to a Super Bowl Party.
Our next good chance for showers arrives Monday. It'll remain mild then with lots of clouds. Expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid-upper 60s. A few showers will be possible Tuesday. Wednesday will bring a better chance for rain. Then late Thursday into early Friday, a strong cold front will pass through with showers and thunderstorms. Highs through most of the week will be in the 60s, although Thursday may even reach 70. Expect lows in the 50s. Friday will turn colder with temperatures holding in the 40s all day.
