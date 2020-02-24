Drier weather Tuesday before a winter mix returns Wednesday.
Showers exit the mid state before dawn.Temperatures will hold steady around 50 overnight.
Tuesday should be manly dry with just the slightest chance for a brief light shower. High mild near 60.
Colder air will enter the Mid State Wednesday. Some rain in the morning will try to mix with and turn to snow showers by afternoon. High near 40 with lows in the 20s.
Thursday and Friday look pleasant, but cold, highs in the mid 40s. There's another very slight chance for a few flurries or sprinkles on Friday.
Saturday will be bright, but cool, only a slight chance of a shower.
Sunday, clouds begin to return, as highs rise to the 50s.
