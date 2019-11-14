We're slowly digging out of the deep freeze. It'll feel much warmer today as highs temps warm into the low 50s. This is a huge improvement from where we were earlier in the week.
It'll be a touch cooler tomorrow. Temps in the 40s. Cold nights continue with lows hovering near the freezing mark.
Our weather pattern will remain relatively quiet heading into the weekend. Great for all outdoor activities!
We'll make significant strides next week as warmer air returns. Highs top in the lower 60s.
