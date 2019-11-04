Beautiful weather continues across Middle Tennessee through Wednesday.
Highs will get a touch warmer each day with more seasonable 60s returning to the area.
Rain chances will begin to increase by Wednesday evening with showers exiting the area Thursday night/Friday morning.
This will be a rain event but there could be pockets of mixing eastward towards the Plateau.
This weekend looks to be in good shape with brighter skies. Temperatures will take a hit with highs hanging in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
