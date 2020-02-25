The rain has come to an end and you'll be greeted with milder temperatures at the doorstep this morning. This afternoon holds for highs near 60 degrees. There's a small chance for a brief passing shower.
More rain moves in for Wednesday morning. During the afternoon and evening, a few snow showers may mix in. Little to no accumulation expected.
Colder through week's end in the 40s. There's another low risk for wintry precipitation on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will be milder in the 40s and 50s.
Like a broken record, rain looks to return again on Monday.
